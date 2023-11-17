'They're Both Flawed': Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Believe Donald Trump or Joe Biden Are 'Strong Enough' to Be President
Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is the former governor of California, weighed in on whether Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be president again as the 2024 election looms.
"I'm a big believer in new blood and a new generation. But if that's what it needs, if that's what this country needs, to have that kind of a showdown again and to finally find out, you know, that Biden is, you know, the legitimate president, then so be it," the actor, 76, said in a new interview.
"The bottom line is, I think we need to find new leaders. To me they're both flawed and I just think we're at a time now where we need someone strong, where we need visionaries, and not people that tinker around with little Mickey Mouse stuff," he added.
The FUBAR star touched upon how no one seems to be solving issues, rather, they make things worse when they're in office.
"They’re [politicians in Washington] killing themselves to get just a simple budget going. I mean, where are we now? You know, it's just, it's embarrassing to the rest of the world the way we kind of, like, can't get things done, we can't solve the immigration issue, we can't solve the health care issue, we can't solve the debt that we're accumulating and the deficit that we continuously have… all the infrastructure problems…" he stated.
The Austria native, who cannot run for president as he wasn't born in the U.S., was also asked what would happen if Trump, 77, were to be the leader of America again.
"We don't know where is Trump going to be, legally. We don't know what's going to happen with Biden, if he really is going to stay in. We don't know if there's not a third candidate coming. So I think all of this is premature, to talk about poll numbers, to talk about any of this stuff," he said, referring to Trump's legal woes.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He 'Would Have Made a Great President': 'I Have the Will to Bring People Together'
- Jimmy Fallon Jokes a Brawl Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump Would Be 'the Fight of the Century'
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes Donald Trump Lied About His Weight: 'He's More Like 315 Pounds'
The bodybuilder even admitted he would be "open" to having a third party candidate come in.
"I'm open to someone fresh coming in and someone new kind of taking over. That's what I'm interested in," he declared.
"I came over here because it's a country with a great democracy, it's a country that is free, it's the country that has the greatest opportunities and there's a great political system…Democracy, as they say, it's not a bystander sport. You have to go in there and participate… We have seen our vulnerabilities in 2020 and we have to kind of make sure that those things don't happen again," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Axios spoke with the Hollywood star.