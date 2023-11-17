Donald Trump Unleashes on Joe Biden After Reports Reveal President Won't Be Charged in Classified Documents Case
Donald Trump lost his cool when he learned that President Joe Biden will not be charged in his classified documents case.
According to a CNN report, Special Counsel Robert Hur will not seek charges regarding the case surrounding the president.
"WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!" the 77-year-old businessman posted early on Friday, November 17, just one day after the federal judge lifted a gag order on the ex-president.
Thirty minutes later, he wrote, “SELECTIVE PROSECUTION!!!” and two minutes after that outburst, he said, “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”
Trump hasn't had the same experience as Biden, as he faces criminal charges in Florida in his own classified case scandal.
Hur investigated Biden's case after documents were found at his former office in Washington, D.C., and in his home in Delaware. Biden was interviewed by Hur in early October and has maintained he did nothing wrong.
Meanwhile, Trump allegedly had more than 300 classified documents after leaving office, which led to the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022. Trump has been accusing of misleading investigators and withholding documents from government agencies.
Trump's trial is set for May 2024, but Trump has continued to maintain his innocence.
- Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 37-Count Indictment
- Trump Indicted: The Donald Claims 'Corrupt Biden Administration' Told Him He'd Be Facing Charges Over Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents
- 'WOW': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Hunter Biden for Likely Avoiding Jail Time After Reaching Plea Agreement With DOJ
"I did nothing wrong because I come on to the Presidential Record saying the fascists who are going after me and they're not going after Biden – even though he has about 10 times more documents may be more than that, he has documents going back 40 years or 50 years – we did nothing wrong," the former president said in the sit-down chat with Megyn Kelly in September.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I come under the Presidential Records Act, I'm allowed to have these documents. It's a very simple ... number one it's civil, it's not criminal at all. This is all about the Presidential Records Act. I'm allowed to have these documents, I'm allowed to take these documents classified or not classified. And frankly, when I have them, they become unclassified. People think you have to go through a ritual, you don't," he continued in his rant. "At least in my opinion, you don't, but it's even beyond that. Because the Presidential Records Act allows you to do as president only as president now, the other people that we talk about, including Biden, he wasn't president. So what he did is a different standard. And he should have real problems. They really should be talking about that. Not about me. I did absolutely nothing wrong."