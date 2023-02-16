Arnold Schwarzenegger's Inner Circle Pushing Him To Give Up Driving After Latest Collision
Despite his muscle man persona, Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't indestructible, which is why his loved ones are steering him away from getting behind the wheel again after his involvement in another car accident earlier this month.
"He loves cruising around Los Angeles, but he seems to be cursed," an insider dished to Radar. "His friends want him to quit while he’s still ahead."
In addition to his bout of bad luck — his most recent ordeal came just 13 months after his January 2022 mash-up — the source pointed out he should be adopting a slower lifestyle since "he’s still recovering from major heart surgery and needs to consider the overall risks he’s taking."
The actor, 75, was left uninjured on February 5 when he hit a biker who suddenly swerved into his lane, and though the source clarified the incident "is being called an unfortunate traffic accident and no crime was committed ... Arnie’s pal thinks it’s time to let someone else do the driving."
Schwarzenegger's accident last year was much more serious, as after he reportedly collided with a Prius, his car, a GMC Yukon SUV, rolled on top of it and then crashed into a Porsche SUV.
Though the dad-of-five made it out unscathed, the driver of the Prius allegedly had blood gushing from their head. The Terminator lead was believed to be at fault since he made an illegal turn, causing him to feel "deeply concerned" about the driver he injured; so much so, it was said he planned to check up on her personally.
The female victim's car required hefty repairs and she was experiencing bad back pain, but she insisted to a news outlet at the time that she has no ill will toward Schwarzenegger, who she even called one of her favorite actors.
She kept a good attitude about everything while discussing the situation, admitting when she first saw the former governor of California exit his car, she thought she was "hallucinating." She ended her recap by stating, "God bless him."
Drugs and alcohol weren't believed to have been involved in either of the Austrian star's accidents.