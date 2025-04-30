Ashley Darby Applauds Bravo's 'Love Hotel' for Highlighting Specific Age Group Dating: 'We've Been an Overlooked Demographic'

While other dating shows have mostly focused on people in their 20s, Love Hotel perfectly showcases singles in their late 30s, 40s and 50s getting back out there. "We've been an overlooked demographic," Darby, 36, points out. "Middle age. Approaching middle age. We've gone through divorce, but somehow, we've sort of been left out of the equation. Now, there's an opportunity to showcase that side of us."

Despite the mother-of-two being one of the most candid ladies on her franchise, she claims this venture was an entirely new challenge dating multiple men at the same time. "I tried to keep in the forefront of my mind why I was there, what I was doing and remember that I'll never really get this opportunity again, so I really need to maximize it and get the most out of the experience," Darby reveals. "It's really only fair to myself. But at the same time, I can be a little traditional. I did want to just sort of invest all my time into one relationship or one connection, but I feel like that would have been a disservice to myself."