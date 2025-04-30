Ashley Darby Applauds Bravo's 'Love Hotel' for Highlighting Specific Age Group Dating: 'We've Been an Overlooked Demographic'
Ashley Darby was ready for romance when entering Bravo's Love Hotel.
The Real Housewives of Potomac OG is diving into the deep end of reality television dating in the new spinoff alongside Gizelle Bryant, LuAnn de Lesseps and Shannon Beador. Despite spending nine seasons giving people a glimpse into her personal life, this was a whole new ball game for her!
Darby speaks exclusively with OK! about how the series is unlike any other in its category, why it was scary to be vulnerable during filming and bonding with her fellow Housewives.
"I've been begging Andy Cohen for the past three years to put me on a dating show," the "Coffee & Love" singer admits. "So, when it finally came into fruition, I'm like, 'I am the lady for the job!' I am the ultimate lover girl in the flesh!"
While other dating shows have mostly focused on people in their 20s, Love Hotel perfectly showcases singles in their late 30s, 40s and 50s getting back out there. "We've been an overlooked demographic," Darby, 36, points out. "Middle age. Approaching middle age. We've gone through divorce, but somehow, we've sort of been left out of the equation. Now, there's an opportunity to showcase that side of us."
Despite the mother-of-two being one of the most candid ladies on her franchise, she claims this venture was an entirely new challenge dating multiple men at the same time. "I tried to keep in the forefront of my mind why I was there, what I was doing and remember that I'll never really get this opportunity again, so I really need to maximize it and get the most out of the experience," Darby reveals. "It's really only fair to myself. But at the same time, I can be a little traditional. I did want to just sort of invest all my time into one relationship or one connection, but I feel like that would have been a disservice to myself."
"I'm more nervous about the reception of this because it was so raw, emotional and vulnerable for me," Darby explains. "I feel like I'm showing my heart to the world. I'm excited for it and I had a great time making the show, but I'm definitely a little bit more nervous than I've really ever been."
Luckily, she has three other Bravo stars to lean on for support. "I spent three weeks with these ladies. Mind you, room to room! We were all next to each other for two weeks. It was an experience that I'd never had before with anybody else. Nobody. Not even Gizelle!" the reality star says.
"I got to know these women on a level that far surpasses anything that I really have with another woman in my adult life," Darby adds. "Simply because we didn't have our children there — there was really nobody else there. We were going through this together, having our shared experiences that we already have of being on the public platform like we are. Our relationships flourished so much."
Bravo’s Love Hotel airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and airs the next day on Peacock.