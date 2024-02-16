OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Tish Cyrus Admits to 'Awkward' Encounter With Ashley Judd After Revealing They Went to High School Together: 'I Wouldn't Call Us Friends'

tish cyrus admits awkward encounter with ashley judd pp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tish Cyrus and Ashley Judd have some history!

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of the "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, the matriarch, 56, was asked by her daughter Brandi Cyrus about the most "awkward" encounter she's ever had at an awards show, which prompted Tish to reveal some unknown history about her and Double Jeopardy actress, 55.

Article continues below advertisement
tishcyrusashleyjudd
Source: Mega

Tish Cyrus revealed her most 'awkward' award show encounter.

"She'll never hear this," Cyrus began before dropping the bomb. "It's a little bit of tea, but Ashley Judd and I went to high school together."

"We knew each other in high school. I wouldn't call us friends by any means. We were acquaintances," the blonde beauty revealed about growing up in Ashland, K.y., with Ashley. "But we weren't friends."

"Where you guys, frenemies?" Brandi, 38, asked her mom about her strange dynamic with the activist.

Article continues below advertisement
tishcyrusashleyjudd
Source: Mega

Tish Cyrus and Ashley Judd went to high school together.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't even know if we cared about each other that much. It was just weird," Tish noted of the vibe. "We knew who each other were."

The producer then revealed she and Ashley saw each other years later on the red carpet once the "High Crimes" star was a big actress and she had married Billy Ray Cyrus.

"We saw each other on a red carpet during CMAs years after. But not that many years after," Tish revealed. "Somebody said, 'Oh Ashley, this is Tish Cyrus.' We totally acted like we didn't know each other. It was so weird."

Article continues below advertisement
tishcyrusashleyjudd
Source: Mega

Tish Cyrus revealed she and Ashley Judd pretended like they didn't know each other years later.

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

Tish has never been one to hold back from telling the unfiltered truth. As OK! previously reported, the podcaster recently opened up about what led to the end of her marriage to the Hannah Montana dad, 62.

"I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" she explained in a recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."

Article continues below advertisement
tishcyrusashleyjudd
Source: Mega

Tish Cyrus and Ashley Judd both grew up in Kentucky.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid. It was hugely transformative," Tish revealed splitting from Billy Ray in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.