Ashley Olsen Doesn't Want Her Son Otto Growing 'Up in the Spotlight With Every Single Move Under the Microscope': She’s 'Not Bringing Him in Public'
Ashley Olsen does not want to repeat history when it comes to raising her son, Otto.
The Full House actress — who first starred on the famed series alongside her twin sister Mary-Kate at 9 months old — welcomed her son with husband Louis Eisner in 2023 and has since done everything in her power to shield the toddler from public scrutiny.
"Having grown up in the spotlight with every single move under the microscope, Ashley wanted the exact opposite for Otto," a source recently spilled to a news publication. "And that has meant not bringing him in public, not talking about him [and] not posting about him."
While Ashley, 38, has opted not to share her motherhood journey with the world, those close to the fashion designer vow she's an "amazing mom," according to the insider.
"Like any working [parent,] Ashley looks at pics of her kid 500 times a day and wants to be at every music class or gym class," the confidante shared. "Nothing could've prepared her for the joys of these moments with Otto."
News broke in August 2023 that the New York Minute star had welcomed her first child a few months prior.
At the time, a source told TMZ Ashley was "ecstatic" about becoming a mom.
Otto isn't the only part of Ashley's life she keeps secretive. The Row co-founder also had a mega-private wedding ceremony at a Bel-Air home when tying the knot with Louis in 2022.
The intimate reception "went late with 50 people or so total," the insider detailed.
Most recently, Ashley — who, like her sisters Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen, doesn't have social media — was spotted for the first time in 2025 while running errands in New York City at the end of last month.
In 2021, Ashley's twin sister shed light on why the pair live such a reclusive life, telling i-D magazine they were "raised" to be "discreet people" while explaining their hesitance to attach their names to the duo's luxury fashion line, The Row.
"We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer..." Ashley said during the rare interview, as Mary-Kate finished her sentence, adding: "Creatively."
Life & Style spoke to a source about how Ashley's been handling motherhood.