Ashley Olsen Spotted in NYC After Birth of Baby No. 1 Allegedly Caused Tension With Twin Mary-Kate
On Wednesday, November 1, Ashley Olsen was spotted on a rare outing in NYC following the birth of her first baby in early 2023.
The former actress, who has twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, kept her look casual in a black beanie, large sunglasses and a crocodile skin black purse. She stepped out in distressed jeans, an oversized navy jacket and white socks with sandals.
This outing came months after the star welcomed her son, Otto, with her husband, Louis Eisner.
As OK! previously reported, the newborn has supposedly caused tension in Ashley and Mary-Kate’s relationship after the duo had been inseparable their whole life.
Despite her new responsibilities as a new mom, Mary-Kate apparently “still expects Ashley to be the same as she always was.”
“She’s really struggling to accept this new version of her sister,” the source spilled, noting that the younger twin blames her brother-in-law for the rift in their sisterhood.
“It makes sense that she’d blame Louis because he’s the one putting his foot down and letting her know the boundaries,” they explained.
However, Mary-Kate is apparently not the only one sad about the distance in their relationship. Ashley also feels bad about the situation.
“It’s tough on her, she hates upsetting her sister,” the source said. “But now that she’s a mom, her first priority is her son and she and Louis have made their own little family.”
“The sad truth is things have changed,” they stated.
As OK! previously reported, a separate source gushed in August about how happy Ashley and her husband were to welcome their little one.
"The news came as quite a surprise — especially since no one even knew Ashley was pregnant in the first place," they divulged. "But Ashley, as well as Mary-Kate, has always tried to keep her private life private, so this is par for the course."
The duo, who began dating in 2017, “couldn't be happier or feel more blessed right now."
The insider also claimed that Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Olsen were overjoyed by the news.
"[They] are both ecstatic to be an aunt. They're spoiling the baby rotten, as are Ashley and Louis," the source said.
In addition to the child’s loaded aunts, Otto will always have everything he’ll ever need as the Olsen twins’ business, The Row, has made Ashley's net worth jump to an estimated $250 million.
"This child will want for nothing," the insider claimed. "Ashley has gone all-out with the nursery, and the baby will have the best designer wardrobe, of course!”
