Hunky Ashton Kutcher Attends Event In Miami After Defending 'Awkward' Viral Photos With Reese Witherspoon

“My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She’s like, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” Kutcher explained during the Wednesday, February 8, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

“If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it," he continued of the fan backlash.