Mila Kunis Uncontrollably Laughs With Director Matt Shakman After Roasting Husband Ashton Kutcher's 'Awkwardness'

After his own wife couldn't help but point out the virally "awkward" photos, Kutcher opened up about why his demeanor might have seemed a bit off.

"My wife called me. She texted me and Reese together. She's like, 'Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.' And I’m like, 'What’s going on?' the Two and a Half Men star explained during the Wednesday, February 8, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

"Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her — the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor — the rumor is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don't have to defend it," Kutcher concluded.