Right By His Side! Mila Kunis Says She Is 'Fortunate' For Ashton Kutcher Following His Health Scare

The That 70's Show costars, who share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, did not dwell on what life handed to them, but rather focused on moving forward with their lives.

"You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life," Kunis explained. "And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."