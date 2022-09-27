Right By His Side! Mila Kunis Says She Is 'Fortunate' For Ashton Kutcher Following His Health Scare
Mila Kunis feels lucky to have husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress opened up for the first time about her longtime love's battle with a rare form of vasculitis, which left him unable to see, hear or walk for almost a year.
"So, this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago," the actress said of Kutcher's health scare in a recent interview. "I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through."
The That 70's Show costars, who share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, did not dwell on what life handed to them, but rather focused on moving forward with their lives.
"You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life," Kunis explained. "And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."
As OK! previously reported, the No Strings Attached star revealed in an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge how his battle with the terrifying disorder changed his life.
“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he revealed.
“You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone,” he said of the disease taking his senses. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.' Lucky to be alive." Kutcher has since made a full recovery of all faculties.