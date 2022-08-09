Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's 'Fully Recovered' After Sharing Scary Autoimmune Diagnosis

Ashton Kutcher wants everyone to know that he is doing just fine — just one day after he revealed that he was diagnosed with a scary autoimmune disorder.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn," he wrote on Twitter on August 8.