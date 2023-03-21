Attorney Mark Pomerantz Insists Donald Trump Is A 'Malignant Narcissist' Who Posed A 'Real Danger To The Country'
Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who wrote People vs. Donald Trump, which investigated the businessman's alleged financial crimes as a special prosecutor in the Manhattan D.A.'s office, is revealing how he feels about the former president.
The team successfully indicted the Trump Organization for fraud, but Pomerantz later quit when Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg wouldn't bring a case against Trump.
"I had prosecuted and defended a lot of bad people: drug dealers, killers, Mafia chieftains, corrupt cops, disgraced politicians, and con men of all shapes and sizes. Society had the obligation to deal with them, and my role was to make sure they were dealt with according to the law," he wrote in the tome, which was released in February 2023.
"Usually, dealing with these people did not generate much emotion. It was my job, and eventually we would all go our separate ways. Trump was different. He had been president, and he would have a continuing presence in the life of the country. I saw him as a malignant narcissist, and perhaps even a megalomaniac who posed a real danger to the country and to the ideals that mattered to me."
Pomerantz was disappointed when Bragg wouldn't go against Trump. "His behavior made me angry, sad, and even disgusted," he said of the former president. "But on a professional level, I could not allow my emotional reaction to Trump to affect my activities; it was completely irrelevant."
- Former Reagan Staffer Mark Levin Denounces Donald Trump's Imminent Arrest As Politically Motivated: 'What Exactly Has He Done To Deserve This?'
- Chrissy Teigen Weighs In On Donald Trump's Forthcoming Arrest & His Supporters' Possible Protests: 'Here We Go'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends Soon-To-Be Father-In-Law Donald Trump Prior To Imminent Arrest: 'We Will Never Ever Surrender!'
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, is set to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, in connection with paying off Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about their alleged 2006 affair.
Over the weekend, the former reality star, who is running for president in 2024, took to Truth Social to declare his supporters fight for him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" he wrote at the time.
"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he declared.