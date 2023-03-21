Attorney Mark Pomerantz Insists Donald Trump Is A 'Malignant Narcissist' Who Posed A 'Real Danger To The Country'

"I had prosecuted and defended a lot of bad people: drug dealers, killers, Mafia chieftains, corrupt cops, disgraced politicians, and con men of all shapes and sizes. Society had the obligation to deal with them, and my role was to make sure they were dealt with according to the law," he wrote in the tome, which was released in February 2023.

"Usually, dealing with these people did not generate much emotion. It was my job, and eventually we would all go our separate ways. Trump was different. He had been president, and he would have a continuing presence in the life of the country. I saw him as a malignant narcissist, and perhaps even a megalomaniac who posed a real danger to the country and to the ideals that mattered to me."