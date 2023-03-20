Former Reagan Staffer Mark Levin Denounces Donald Trump's Imminent Arrest As Politically Motivated: 'What Exactly Has He Done To Deserve This?'
Former Reagan staffer Mark Levin declared that Donald Trump's imminent arrest is wrong.
While speaking with Fox & Friends Sunday to discuss the possible indictment of Trump as he allegedly tried to hide paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels for their prior alleged tryst, he made it clear that the businessman, 76, didn't commit any crimes.
"How many times have they gone after this man? What exactly has he done to deserve this? Why are they studying his life like they are studying an archaeological site? Why are they looking for novel legal theories to go after the man? Why are they trying to turn a law upside down where they have to jump through the hoops in Manhattan? The statute of limitations two years for a misdemeanor, five years for a felony. They have been examining it for six years. The Southern District of New York, the U.S. Attorney’s office looked at it and said there’s no federal crime here, and there isn’t," he stated, adding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a "Soros prosecutor."
Levin also said that Daniels payment is not "hush money, these are non-disclosure agreements."
"Companies, individuals, divorce parties enter into non-disclosure agreements, 10,000 a day, probably, all across this country. How much do you want to bet the Manhattan DA’s office has entered into non-disclosure agreements? How much do you want to bet the Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys have entered into non-disclosure agreements?" he said.
"How much you want to bet these news operations covering it, like MSNBC, NBC, and the rest, have entered into non-disclosure agreements? Now we call it hush money? There’s nothing illegal with non-disclosure agreements. The reason you have a non-disclosure agreement, whether it’s severance or something, is you’re telling people keep you big mouth shut. In exchange for that, we’ll take care of you. That’s not a crime. It is what it is. It’s a contract," he continued.
"That’s number one. Number two, what is this DA doing? So he has a non-disclosure agreement, does the Trump organization or this entity set up by Michael Cohen. So what? Why do they keep looking at it? Well, because it was paid for by a third entity that used corporate money. So what? Who cares? [Trump] didn’t pay for it out of his campaign, so there’s no question of the misused campaign dollars," he said.
As OK! previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social to announce he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.
"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he declared.