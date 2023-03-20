Former Reagan Staffer Mark Levin Denounces Donald Trump's Imminent Arrest As Politically Motivated: 'What Exactly Has He Done To Deserve This?'

"Companies, individuals, divorce parties enter into non-disclosure agreements, 10,000 a day, probably, all across this country. How much do you want to bet the Manhattan DA’s office has entered into non-disclosure agreements? How much do you want to bet the Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys have entered into non-disclosure agreements?" he said.

"How much you want to bet these news operations covering it, like MSNBC, NBC, and the rest, have entered into non-disclosure agreements? Now we call it hush money? There’s nothing illegal with non-disclosure agreements. The reason you have a non-disclosure agreement, whether it’s severance or something, is you’re telling people keep you big mouth shut. In exchange for that, we’ll take care of you. That’s not a crime. It is what it is. It’s a contract," he continued.