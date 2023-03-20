OK Magazine
Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends Soon-To-Be Father-In-Law Donald Trump Prior To Imminent Arrest: 'We Will Never Ever Surrender!'

Source: mega
Mar. 20 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle is sticking up for her soon-to-be father-in-law Donald Trump prior to his imminent arrest on Tuesday, March 21.

"We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will NEVER, ever surrender!" the 54-year-old wrote via Twitter on Saturday, March 18.

People who are not supporters of Trump clapped back at the TV personality. "Don’t pay 'hush money' payments of $130,000 to adult film stars. Don’t commit obstruction of an official proceeding. Don’t commit conspiracy to defraud the US. Don’t commit conspiracy to make a false statement. Don’t incite or aid an insurrection," one person wrote, while another added, "Enjoy prison."

A third person added, "When the donation train stops coming to MAGA station, I’m sure you’ll find another way to pay for cosmetic surgery."

A fourth person pointed out, "You are not the one getting indicted."

As OK! previously reported, the businessman, 76, is in hot water after his lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their previous romp prior to the 2016 election. (Trump apparently paid back Cohen.)

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social to claim he would be getting arrested on March 21, and he insisted his fans fight back.

"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" he wrote at the time.

"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he declared.

Meanwhile, the former reality star has denied he did anything wrong.

"I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago," he said. "She knows nothing about me other than her conman lawyer, [Michael] Avanatti, and convicted liar and felon, jailbird Michael Cohen, may have schemed up. Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag. Witch Hunt!"

