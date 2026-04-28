Aubrey O'Day Calls 'Assassination Attempt' on Donald Trump 'Poorly Rehearsed'

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Singer Aubrey O'Day reportedly characterized the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a "poorly rehearsed assassination attempt," joining a wave of online skeptics who claimed the event was staged. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton, where shots were fired while President Donald Trump was in attendance. The dinner marked the first time Trump attended the event during his presidency.

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I have to say tonight’s ‘assassination attempt’ was poorly rehearsed. They have truly cut the budget down on these productions. https://t.co/XWFyS5HAOo — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) April 26, 2026 Source: @AubreyODay/X No injuries were reported among the attendees.

Donald and First Lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated from the venue. No injuries were reported among the attendees, though the event was disrupted and the president later vowed to reschedule. Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, Calif., who was taken into custody. “I have to say tonight’s ‘assassination attempt’ was poorly rehearsed. They have truly cut the budget down on these productions,” the singer posted on X, along with another post sharing the POTUS’ press conference following the incident, along with the caption, “Oh my god. They really just staged a shooting so Trump can get his ballroom.”

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt made an eerie comment pre-incident.

Critics point to a comment made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hours before the event. During an interview with Fox News, she stated, "It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight in the room, so everyone should tune in." Skeptics, like Aubrey, view this as an accidental "slip" revealing a pre-planned script rather than a standard metaphor for a political speech. Some journalists reporting from the Washington Hilton remarked on surprisingly "lax" or "lacking" security leading up to the event, especially given that this was Donald’s first time attending the WHCD. Skeptics questioned the "rehearsed" nature of the Secret Service response, including the rapid evacuation of officials like Speaker Mike Johnson and RFK Jr., which some felt looked more like a "staged" production than a chaotic emergency.

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Source: MEGA During a post-shooting press briefing, the POTUS spent a portion of his time advocating for the construction of a new ballroom.

Social media users highlighted the "perfect" placement of cameras that captured the moment guests dove under tables and Secret Service agents drew weapons, suggesting the angles were optimized for dramatic effect. Theories circulated that the incident was a "publicity stunt" or "distraction" designed to boost polling numbers or divert attention from other headlines, such as the ongoing Epstein files saga or Trump’s failures in the Iran war. During a post-shooting press briefing, the POTUS spent a portion of his time advocating for the construction of a new ballroom, a pivot that some critics found suspiciously opportunistic and "stranger" than a typical reaction to a life-threatening event. There were also viral photos of First Lady Melania, along with Defense Secretary Pete Heseth, Vice President J. D. Vance, and the press secretary, all seemingly smiling and laughing at the press conference.

Source: MEGA The relationship allegedly occurred while Don Jr. was married to ex-wife Vanessa.