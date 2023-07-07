Aubrey O'Day Can't Imagine Why Her Ex Donald Trump Jr. Would Want to Wake Up Next to Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Face Every Morning'
Aubrey O'Day is coming in hot and heavy about her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. — and she's not holding back when it comes to making fun of his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, July 3, episode of Michael Cohen's "Mea Culpa" podcast, Trump Jr.'s former mistress trashed Guilfoyle, as she questioned how her former lover could possibly enjoy waking up "next to [Guilfoyle's] face every morning."
Calling him a "brilliant" man, O'Day noted something isn't "authentic" about Trump Jr.'s current persona before shading Guilfoyle's looks and lack of attractiveness.
O'Day, a "bleeding-heart liberal," continued to open up about the Trump Jr. she used to know, who wanted to "help low-income people and build projects that were good for the environment."
At one point, Trump Jr.'s views were so different from what they were now that he even had a fun night out with O'Day at a gay night club in New York City — which is where the Danity Kane alum claims they had s** for the first time in the bathroom, as OK! previously reported.
"I definitely believe I was the best s** that man ever had," O'Day boasted during the podcast appearance. "We were on a whole other level of s**. It was beyond physical."
O'Day can't fathom how Trump Jr. landed himself in an engagement to Guilfoyle — not only after his steamy, chemistry-filled affair with the Ex on the Beach star fizzled out in 2012, but following the finalization of his divorce from his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, in 2018.
Though the "Show Stopper" singer had previously made shocking confessions about her affair with the former president's son, Cohen confirmed the extramarital relationship was just as serious as O'Day had made it seem.
Cohen insisted Trump Jr. was in love with her, as he confessed once hearing the 45-year-old refer to O'Day, 39, as his "soul mate."
O'Day shaded Guilfoyle yet again when she expressed sorrow for Trump Jr., since he never had the chance to "marry a woman who was [his] soul mate and to be [his] own man."
The father-of-five had "all this ability to create positive change and be an inspiration in the world," O'Day explained. "He wanted to be something else, instead of what he ended up becoming."