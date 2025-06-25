Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prosecutors Drop Kidnapping, Arson and Specific Trafficking Theories of RICO Charges in Shocking Trial Twist

"The Government respectfully writes regarding its requested edits to the Court’s proposed jury instructions," prosecutors said in a legal letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday, June 24. "The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions."

Prosecutors explained their decision to "remove instructions from the charge related to attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, attempted arson under California law and aiding and abetting s-- trafficking," according to court documents seen by OK!.

"The government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary," their message continued.