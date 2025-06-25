Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prosecutors Drop Kidnapping, Arson and Specific Trafficking Theories of RICO Charges in Shocking Trial Twist
In a shocking move, prosecutors have dropped important elements of their RICO charges against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
While he still faces racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges amid his ongoing federal trial, prosecutors withdrew theories of kidnapping, arson and aiding and abetting s-- trafficking — just one day before closing arguments were set to conclude in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.
The claims prosecutors no longer plan to pursue were allegations related to his overall racketeering conspiracy charge.
"The Government respectfully writes regarding its requested edits to the Court’s proposed jury instructions," prosecutors said in a legal letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday, June 24. "The Government understands the Court’s desire for streamlined instructions."
Prosecutors explained their decision to "remove instructions from the charge related to attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, attempted arson under California law and aiding and abetting s-- trafficking," according to court documents seen by OK!.
"The government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary," their message continued.
Prosecutors Fail to Prove Kid Cudi Arson
Prosecutors move comes after they appeared to fail at proving Combs' connection to Kid Cudi’s car being set on fire in 2012.
While the situation was discussed when the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper testified during the trial, prosecutors were unable display evidence directly linking Combs to the crime.
Combs was suspected of torching Cudi’s car out of jealousy amid the latter’s brief relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder’s ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in 2011.
The "Long Way 2 Go" hitmaker had been on a break from the "I’ll Be Missing You" rapper when she became intimate with Cudi.
Kidnapping Theory Dropped in Diddy Trial
Federal attorneys were additionally unable to prove Combs allegedly kidnapped his former staffer Capricorn Clark after she claimed to have been taken to a building and given a lie detector test to determine whether she stole the music mogul’s jewelry.
Combs had also been accused of kidnapping Ventura by allegedly forcing her to be held at the London Hotel.
Prosecutors did not provide an explanation as to which elements of Combs' overall s-- trafficking charge they will remove from jury instructions.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Rests Their Case
Prosecutors' stunning move comes as Combs' federal trial reaches its closing arguments.
Combs’ defense only spent about 20 minutes resting their case on Tuesday — with their closing arguments involving a short presentation of claims insisting the government failed to prove the charges made against their client beyond reasonable doubt.
In court, Combs also confirmed to the judge that he would not testify, calling it his "decision with my lawyers."
The record executive pleaded not guilty to all charges and accusations made against him, but faces up to life in prison if the jury finds him guilty.
Combs further spoke up on Tuesday to praise Judge Subramanian for "doing an excellent job."
"I want to tell you thank you," the award-winning rapper declared.