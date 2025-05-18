'It's Concerning to Me': Aubrey O'Day Slams Former Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Allowing His Kids to 'Sit Through' His Grueling Testimony

Aubrey O’Day joined the “Amy & T.J.” podcast on Friday, May 16, where she unleashed her bold opinion about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids being in the courtroom during his federal trial for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Would you want your children to know about it?” O’Day rhetorically asked the hosts. “It’s concerning to me that the optics of them being there and supporting [their] father are obviously a very strong play for the defense.”