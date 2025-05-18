'It's Concerning to Me': Aubrey O'Day Slams Former Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Allowing His Kids to 'Sit Through' His Grueling Testimony
Aubrey O’Day joined the “Amy & T.J.” podcast on Friday, May 16, where she unleashed her bold opinion about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids being in the courtroom during his federal trial for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
“Would you want your children to know about it?” O’Day rhetorically asked the hosts. “It’s concerning to me that the optics of them being there and supporting [their] father are obviously a very strong play for the defense.”
Aubrey O'Day Calls Out Diddy for Playing an 'Optics Game' in Court
The former Danity Kane member elaborated on how Diddy choosing to have his kids present during his trial is “an optics game,” so the jury finds the disgraced rapper relatable and innocent.
“You’re a father first, and as a father, I just wouldn’t want my two girls — that are only a year younger than [Cassie Ventura] was when he started dating her,” O’Day said of Diddy’s 18-year-old twin daughters, Jesse and D’Lila, who walked out of the courtroom on May 12, during the testimony of male escort Daniel Phillip.
Aubrey O'Day Calls Diddy 'Selfish'
“I would not ever want my child to hear anything like that,” she continued. “It’s telling to me. It means that daddy’s being selfish and he needs — in my opinion — it feels like, ‘Daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor,’ and I don’t really care what you have to sit through.”
“And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and, dare I say, coercion that we’re discussing about this man,” Aubrey noted. “You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first.”
The “Damaged” singer continued to explain how baffled she was to see Diddy’s kids “sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people [get] lubricated, f---ing, getting p---ed on and p---ed in their mouths, having his girlfriend come in the other room and rub their c-- all over his nipples.”
Aubrey is linked to Diddy through her 2005 appearance on MTV’s Making the Band, where she was chosen as one of the Danity Kane girls. Having such a dated relationship, the songstress has noted for many years that she is well aware of Diddy’s victims.
Aubrey O'Day Will Not Testify In Diddy Trial
Though she was rumored to be a testifying witness during his trial in Manhattan, N.Y., Aubrey told Amy and T.J. during their broadcast that she wouldn’t be making an appearance despite being “contacted by Homeland Security.”
“No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of,” she shared.