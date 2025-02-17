Aubrey Plaza Subtly Honors Late Husband Jeff Baena During Her First Public Appearance at 'SNL 50'
Aubrey Plaza made a powerful return to the spotlight.
More than a month after the sudden passing of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, the Megalopolis star was spotted at SNL 50 on Sunday, February 16. Plaza took the stage to introduce Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard before their emotional performance.
With The Roots backing them, Cyrus and Howard delivered a soulful, gritty duet of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the Prince-penned ballad that became a massive hit for Sinéad O’Connor.
For the event, Plaza kept her look simple yet stylish as she wore a white tie-dye shirt with peach-colored prints, paired with a black coat and pants. Her hair flowed naturally over her shoulders.
Plaza's tie-dye shirt paid tribute to Baena and their 2021 wedding.
“Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine,” she said during a December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us.”
Of course, fans couldn’t help but get emotional seeing her back in the public eye.
“Aubrey Plaza just quickly letting us know she's doing okay at #SNL50 has me sobbing,” one fan wrote on X.
“This was the perfect place for her to pop up🥹 and the tie-dye shirt,” another noted.
A third person observed, “Yeah, but I see sadness and pain in her eyes.”
“Super good to see her 💜,” someone else added, while another wrote, “The strength it took to show up tonight, I hope she’s healing💗.”
Plaza’s appearance comes after Baena, 47, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on January 3. His assistant discovered him, and authorities later confirmed he died by suicide.
Days later, Plaza and Baena’s family released a joint statement through People. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time," the message read.
Just over a week after his passing, Plaza deactivated her Instagram.
Plaza and Baena had been together for 13 years before his death.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2011 and collaborated on several projects over the years. In 2014, Baena made his directorial debut with Life After Beth, with Plaza in the lead role.
Though they kept their relationship private, they frequently worked together on films, including The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.
"She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she is my wife," Baena said in a 2022 interview. "The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"
Plaza opened up about their marriage during a December 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing how they finally made it official after a decade together.
“We got a little bored one night,” she joked. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”