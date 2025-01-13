Aubrey Plaza Deactivates Instagram Account After Husband Jeff Baena's Shocking Death
Aubrey Plaza has stepped away from Instagram as she grieves the devastating loss of her husband, Jeff Baena.
The Megalopolis actress’ account was deactivated on Sunday, January 12, just over one week after Baena’s death. Visitors to her page were met with the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”
As OK! previously reported, Baena, 47, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Friday, January 3. His assistant discovered him, and authorities later confirmed that the writer-director had died by suicide.
Days later, Plaza and Baena’s family released a joint statement through People: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”
The couple had been together for 13 years before his passing.
Plaza and Baena first sparked dating rumors in 2011, and over the years, they worked together on several projects. In 2014, Baena made his directorial debut with Life After Beth, with Plaza as the lead.
Reflecting on their collaboration, Plaza admitted she had her doubts about mixing business with pleasure.
“[I was] nervous,” she said at the time. “I was like, we’re either going to break up or stay together forever. It was great. He’s a great director, and that didn’t surprise me because his brain is operating on another level. He’s too smart, and he’s got so many opinions and is a very confident person who always knows what he wants.”
Their professional partnership continued in 2017 when Plaza made her debut as a producer on The Little Hours, a film directed by Baena in which she played Sister Fernanda, a nun with a rebellious streak.
The duo later tied the knot — in an unconventional way.
“We got a little bored one night,” she joked of their 2021 nuptials. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up. I created a very quick love altar in our yard — facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire, things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it was legal.”
In a November 2022 interview with GQ, Plaza opened up about their long-term relationship, comparing it to her character Harper’s marriage in The White Lotus.
“I’ve been with my husband for 12 years,” she said. “I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.”
Plaza was originally scheduled to appear as a presenter at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, but understandably did not attend the event.