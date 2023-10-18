'He Was Always Quiet': Aunt of Idaho College Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Fears He Will Be Found Guilty and Commit Suicide
The aunt of Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the Idaho college murders, has expressed her belief that her nephew will be found guilty at trial. She also fears that he may contemplate suicide if he is sentenced to prison.
Outlets recently spoke with some of Kohberger's relatives, who described the entire case as "surreal" and one they wish they could distance themselves from.
This grim revelation adds another layer of complexity to an already tragic and devastating crime. The Idaho college community was left reeling after the brutal murders that took place last year.
As the investigation unfolds and the trial approaches, the involvement of Kohberger has sent shockwaves throughout the community and beyond.
Kohberger's aunt, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her concerns about her nephew's mental state. In her own words, she revealed, "I think he will be found guilty. He was always quiet, but I never imagined he could be capable of something like this."
Her genuine fears are further heightened as she contemplated the possibility of her nephew being sentenced to prison, adding: "I am really worried that he may try and kill himself."
The impact of these murders has reverberated not only within Kohberger's family but also within the wider community.
In November 2022, the 28-year-old suspect was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when police believe he broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and fatally stabbed four students — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.
He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces the death penalty if convicted. Kohberger pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but failed to produce an alibi and claimed he was "out driving" when the slayings occurred.
"When I saw it on TV, I was just lost for words ... speechless," the aunt told outlets.
"To me, he was humble and quiet; I didn't see any violence in him," she continued. "But if you're not on the right medication, you can be triggered. I think he may have snapped.”
