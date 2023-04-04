Donald Trump Officially Fingerprinted, Pleads 'Not Guilty' To 34 Felony Counts Connected To Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case
Former President Donald Trump has officially been processed — including the taking of his fingerprints — after surrendering himself to a Manhattan court around 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 4.
The Republican politician was charged with 34 felony counts in connection to the $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, doing so in order to silence the adult film star about their alleged 2006 affair.
Trump — who was dressed in a navy blue suit and red tie — remained stoic throughout his arrival and inside the court room, as a judge asked how the defendant pleaded.
"Not guilty," the 76-year-old, who kept his hands folded together, declared regarding all 34 felony counts he was charged with under New York Law for allegedly falsifying business records surrounding the hefty payment to Daniels.
A sum of all 34 felony charges could result in a maximum 136-year prison sentence, however, if convicted, Trump is expected to face a severely less sentence — and will likely not receive any time behind bars at all, as OK! previously reported.
While escorted by police from his residence at Trump Tower to the Manhattan courtroom, the father-of-five took to his social media app, Truth Social, to connect with his supporters.
- Donald Trump's Indictment May Boost His Chances At Winning The 2024 Election, Longtime Pollster Says
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Insists Former Boss Donald Trump Is 'Spiraling' Over Indictment
- Ivanka Trump Visited Daddy Donald At Mar-A-Lago Prior To Arraignment Despite Distancing Herself From His Campaign
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," the 45th POTUS — who is the first president to face criminal charges — expressed while on his way to surrender.
Trump's "not guilty" plea comes as no surprise to anyone, as sources previously revealed he has been insisting the indictment was backed by a "bias" political agenda, as OK! previously reported.
"They think it's a political witch hunt and nothing will change their minds," an insider dished regarding Trump and his wife, Melania, prior to the controversial conservative's Tuesday surrender. "Even though nobody knows what is in the sealed indictment, their minds are made up."
"Donald continues to use the indictment as a way to gain prominence in his attempts to be the GOP nominee again…but is he worried? Very much so. He doesn't think he can get a fair trial in New York, and is already blasting the judge who he said hates his company," the source concluded.