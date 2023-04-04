Donald Trump Officially Fingerprinted, Pleads 'Not Guilty' To 34 Felony Counts Connected To Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

Former President Donald Trump has officially been processed — including the taking of his fingerprints — after surrendering himself to a Manhattan court around 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 4.

The Republican politician was charged with 34 felony counts in connection to the $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, doing so in order to silence the adult film star about their alleged 2006 affair.