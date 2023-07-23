Did the Idaho Victims Not Have to Die? Bryan Kohberger Was Confronted by Students in Class He Taught Over Grades Weeks Before Quadruple Murders
An undergrad recently came forward to recount their time as Bryan Kohberger's student before he allegedly murdered Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in November.
On "The King Road Killings" podcast student Hayden Stinchfield recounted an incident where her class, who was taught by Kohberger, had confronted him about the severity of his grading on their midterm exams, which were at "the end of September to the start of October."
"Most people just sort of got the vibe from him that he was grading us a little too harshly," the Washington State University student explained, adding that they spent an entire class arguing with Kohberger on the subject.
"We had a midterm exam that a lot of people thought was graded unfairly. So we as a class had like a day where we went in and we were all essentially allowed to just like debate him about our grades and try and like earn points back," Stinchfield said. "But, you know, it was a thing where he argued back."
"And so we were sort of in this weird like debate for the whole class, 50 of us against one of him, and he was having to field all these questions," she recounted. "But Brian didn't seem super comfortable, and honestly, none of us were like, super comfortable. It was a weird vibe."
Stinchfield admitted that the conversation did result in the students favor, as grades seemingly increased.
"That was like a turning point, I think for us," she claimed. "We felt like when we did that, our grades got better."
However, Stinchfield pointed out that Kohberger seemed "distant" and "a little bit weird," but never raised any "serious red flags."
"He'd look at the ground when he was up at the front of class," she detailed, adding he "never was super engaged with [the students]."
"Later in the semester, like the last time he came was probably a couple weeks before the class ended physically, I remember he looked a little bit more disheveled. He had like some stubble coming on and his hair was a little, you know, messed up or whatever. Nothing like crazy," the student continued. "But enough that I remember seeing him and thinking like, oh man, you know, finals must be really getting to him or something like that."
"What happened is he started giving everyone, everyone just like high marks and not leaving any notes," she concluded.
Shortly after, Kohberger was fired from his TA position due to a verbal altercation with a professor. He was then arrested in December for the murder of the murder of the four University of Idaho college students.