Idaho Murders: New Evidence Might Prove Bryan Kohberger 'Was Somewhere Else at the Time' of College Slayings

Crucial court documents filed on Monday, July 24, could prove Bryan Kohberger's innocence as the prime suspect of the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students in November 2022.

The new legal papers submitted by Kohberger's lawyer, public defender Anne Taylor, claimed "an alibi 'indicates a line of proof by which the defendant attempts to show that he could not have committed the crime of which he is accused because he was elsewhere at the time.'"