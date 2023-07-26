Idaho Murders: New Evidence Might Prove Bryan Kohberger 'Was Somewhere Else at the Time' of College Slayings
Crucial court documents filed on Monday, July 24, could prove Bryan Kohberger's innocence as the prime suspect of the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students in November 2022.
The new legal papers submitted by Kohberger's lawyer, public defender Anne Taylor, claimed "an alibi 'indicates a line of proof by which the defendant attempts to show that he could not have committed the crime of which he is accused because he was elsewhere at the time.'"
"Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements," his attorney confirmed in court documents obtained by a news publication. "It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses."
The filing did not name an official alibi, however, it noted more information would possibly be provided at a later date.
The 28-year-old was arrested at his parent's home in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20, as OK! previously reported.
After he was taken into custody, Kohberger's DNA was collected and declared a "statistical match" to a DNA sample found on a knife sheath at the scene of the off-campus home.
Following his arraignment, Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a death penalty intent against Kohberger because of his alleged "utter disregard for human life."
"The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society," the filing detailed.
Kohberger's attorneys fired back at claims regarding the reported DNA match, filing a motion alleging the DNA sample could have been planted in an attempt to frame him for the crime.
"The State's argument asks this Court and Mr Kohberger to assume—is that the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the State refuses to name," the motion claimed.
Newsweek obtained court documents filed by Kohberger's lawyer claiming the alleged existence of an alibi.