Austin Butler & Ex Vanessa Hudgens Refuse To Make Eye Contact As They Awkwardly Cross Paths At The Oscars

In a viral video clip from the Sunday, March 12, event, Butler was socializing with Sharon Stone when he began waving to adoring fans who were screaming his name across the street — but it was at that very moment that the Disney Channel alum had to walk in front of the duo.

Hudgens did so nonchalantly and kept her eyes focused on her phone, with the former not giving each other even the slightest glance despite being inches away.