Austin Butler & Ex Vanessa Hudgens Refuse To Make Eye Contact As They Awkwardly Cross Paths At The Oscars
So much for staying friends!
At this year's Oscars, Vanessa Hudgens was given the coveted position of hosting ABC's red carpet, and though she excitedly interviewed dozens of nominees, she steered clear of interacting with ex-boyfriend Austin Butler.
In a viral video clip from the Sunday, March 12, event, Butler was socializing with Sharon Stone when he began waving to adoring fans who were screaming his name across the street — but it was at that very moment that the Disney Channel alum had to walk in front of the duo.
Hudgens did so nonchalantly and kept her eyes focused on her phone, with the former not giving each other even the slightest glance despite being inches away.
The Elvis lead, 31, and Hudgens, 34, dated for nine years before parting ways in 2019, and it was the singer-actress herself who first encouraged Butler to seek out a role portraying the late music icon.
"We were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on," the Princess Switch star recalled in a 2019 interview. "He had just dyed his hair dark — he’s a natural blond — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.’"
However, when Butler started sharing the same story, he never mentioned the "Say OK" crooner by name, simply referring to her as his "friend" — though after he received backlash for doing so, he began retelling the tale by calling Hudgens his "partner at the time."
Despite her support while dating, she also found it comical that the Oscar nominee — who lost Best Actor to The Whale's Brendan Fraser — hasn't been able to shed his Presley accent, commenting "crying" on a social media post that poked fun at the situation.
The two have moved on since their sad split: while Butler is currently dating model Kaia Gerber, it was recently announced Hudgens and beau Cole Tucker are engaged after two years of dating.
Us Weekly uploaded the video of the exes at the Oscars.