Austin Butler Mourns Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'
Just days after spending time with Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes, Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in the 2022 movie, Elvis, is mourning the loss of the singer.
After hearing the news, the 31-year-old's "heart is completely shattered," he said in a statement to People.
"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," the actor continued. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
At the 2023 Golden Globes, which aired on Tuesday, January 10, Butler gushed about getting to know the Presley family.
"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said to Lisa Marie and her mom, Priscilla Presley, as they watched him accept the award for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."
Prior Butler taking home the coveted trophy, Lisa Marie, who was 54 years old when she passed on January 12, was impressed by Butler's acting chops.
"I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it," she recalled of Baz Luhrmann's flick. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
"I'm so excited, and I hope he wins," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, where she remained in critical care.
Later on, Priscilla announced the sad news.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla, said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."