Austin Butler Refrained From Smoking With Snoop Dogg Out of Fear He'd 'Get Too High' in Front of His 'Hero' Robert De Niro
Though countless people would jump at the opportunity to smoke with Snoop Dogg, Austin Butler admitted he turned down the chance to do so the one time he hung out with the marijuana aficionado.
On the Monday, June 17, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian brought up a photo of the rapper and Butler smiling alongside Robert De Niro — a night the Dune: Part Two star will never forget.
"That was wild. A mutual friend said, ‘Do you wanna come over to my house and have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro?’" Butler, 32, explained of how the gathering occurred. "And I dropped everything I was doing and I was there in a heartbeat."
Jimmy Kimmel, 56, asked the Carrie Diaries alum if Snoop Dogg "offered" him any marijuana, to which Butler revealed, "He had it there. I was so nervous to get too high and then try to talk to my hero, Robert De Niro, so I refrained."
The late-night talk show host admitted he has smoked with the record producer, 52, in the past, recalling, "I was at Snoop’s house. He had ordered chicken — a lot of it. And I ate a lot of it. He was watching me and I overheard him say to his friend, ‘My nephew done ate six pieces of chicken already.’"
"One of the great moments of my life," Kimmel quipped.
Elsewhere in interview, the Elvis lead and Kimmel talked about the time they both attended a party at Paul McCartney's house, where everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift was in attendance. However, the only person Butler was truly "nervous" to meet was Meryl Streep, 74.
"I ended up kind of not having anyone to talk to at one point, so I went into Paul McCartney's kitchen and I ate some of his vegan pizza ... trying to muster the courage to say hello to Meryl Streep," the Hollywood hunk recalled.
"And then a friend came over and saw that I was alone and said, 'Do you want me to introduce you?' So he brought me over there and I couldn't believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney's vegan pizza in my mouth," Butler continued. "She was so sweet."
"She is very nice," agreed Kimmel. "I don't know what one would expect from Meryl Streep, but she's too talented to be that nice."