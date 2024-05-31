'Justice Has Been Served': Robert De Niro Celebrates Donald Trump's Conviction

Prior to Trump and De Niro's back-and-forth, the latter told The View co-hosts why Trump shouldn't be in office again.

"I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini..." the Oscar winner expressed.

"Who does not think that this guy is not going to do exactly what he says he's gonna do? He's done it already," he stated. "And then what? We're gonna sit around and say, 'I told you so?' If he gets elected, it’s going to change this country for everybody. And they [his supporters] might think that it’s going to make their life better, and they just want to — excuse my french ..."