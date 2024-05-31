'Justice Has Been Served': Robert De Niro Celebrates Donald Trump's Conviction
It's safe to say Robert De Niro is pleased that former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money case on Thursday, May 30.
While at the screening of his new movie Ezra in New York City, he was asked about his reaction to the news.
“I’m always very weary. I don’t wanna get too excited about anything,” he told Page Six. “It’s as it should be. Justice has been served. That’s it.”
The actor, 80, added that he thinks Trump, 77, has no shot of winning the 2024 election because of the recent outcome. “For me, it’s not over ’til it’s over," he said, adding that he is "planning" on doing more campaigning for President Joe Biden. "We'll see at this point."
As OK! previously reported, De Niro has been outspoken about his hatred toward Trump. Earlier this week, the Meet the Parents alum held a press conference in New York City, where he bashed the businessman.
"Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country. And eventually he could destroy the world," the Hollywood legend fumed.
"I owe this city a lot. And that's why it's so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn't belong in my city. I don't know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn't belong here. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot," De Niro added.
In response, Trump went on a rant about the star.
"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!" the real estate guru wrote in the middle of the night on May 28 on Truth Social.
Prior to Trump and De Niro's back-and-forth, the latter told The View co-hosts why Trump shouldn't be in office again.
"I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini..." the Oscar winner expressed.
"Who does not think that this guy is not going to do exactly what he says he's gonna do? He's done it already," he stated. "And then what? We're gonna sit around and say, 'I told you so?' If he gets elected, it’s going to change this country for everybody. And they [his supporters] might think that it’s going to make their life better, and they just want to — excuse my french ..."