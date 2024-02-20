Donald Trump Couldn't Stop Thinking About Snoop Dogg Feud Before Leaving the White House: Report
Donald Trump was distracted by thoughts of Snoop Dogg during his final hours in the Oval Office.
The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper didn't hide his disdain for the controversial politician throughout Trump's term in office, outright saying that anyone who supported him was a "motherf----- racist."
According to two White House sources, the 77-year-old was heard swearing about Snoop — born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — in one of the final days of his term, telling them, "Well, f--- him," referring to the award-winning artist.
"With just hours left before Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s renewed fury at the rapper set off a frenzied effort both in and outside of the White House to convince Trump that Snoop Dogg wasn’t, in fact, mad at him anymore," the outlet's report read.
During this time, Snoop Dogg was also privately helming a campaign for the White House to grant clemency to his close friend Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who had been in prison for more than 30 years at the time for attempted murder and drug trafficking charges.
Per the news outlet, the campaign was nearly ruined by Trump's anger at the rapper.
"Snoop brought this case to me, and I brought Alice Johnson, [who was pardoned by Trump], on board to help it with me, and she brought it to the West Wing," music producer and pardoned former inmate Weldon Angelos recalled in a later interview. "In the past, the president has given her the ability to select cases. And she doesn’t get [clemency for] all of them… But with Mr. Harris, she is not taking no for an answer."
Despite Trump's frustration with Snoop Dogg's critical remarks about him and MAGA supporters, it was confirmed in January 2021 that Harris would be granted clemency.
"That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out," Snoop Dogg said at the time. "They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did."
