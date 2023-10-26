Avril Lavigne, Lil Wayne, Redemption Whiskey and More Surprise Highlights From When We Were Young 2023
When We Were Young 2023 flooded millennials with nostalgia and brought them back to some of their favorite music moments of their young adult years.
The highly anticipated Las Vegas music festival featured Green Day, Blink-182, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, The Offspring and more emo, punk rock and pop punk bands of the '90s and 2000s. The music-packed weekend promised incredible performances, great drinks and good times to be had by all — and there were even a few surprises!
New Found Glory helped bring out the crowd's inner Disney fan with their cover of "Let It Go" from Frozen, while Simple Plan had everyone on their feet when they played an unexpected medley of classics popularized by other artists, including "All Star" by Smash Mouth and "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.
But the crowd went wild when Avril Lavigne took the stage during All Time Low's set for an unannounced performance of her 2002 hit "Sk8ter Boi."
Fans got another surprise when rapper Lil Wayne joined Good Charlotte onstage to perform "Lifestyles Of The Rich & The Famous."
Aside from the great music and relaxed vibes, there was a wide range of food and drink options to choose from throughout the weekend. But when it came to cocktails, attendees couldn't go wrong with Redemption Whiskey.
The brand's rye-forward recipes were inspired by pre-Prohibition eras and concert-goers had the option to choose between a number of delicious mixed drinks, including their spin on a classic Old Fashioned, a Redemption Bourbon Punch and a Redemption Gold Rush.
The Redemption Old Fashioned was perfect for the whiskey drinker that treasured the classics.
Those looking for more of a modern twist lined up to try the Gold Rush (which combined Redemption Rye, honey syrup, lemon juice and ginger beer) and the Bourbon Punch (which mixed Redemption Bourbon, pineapple juice, sour cherry syrup and lemon juice). Both made for the perfect summer drink — with a little bit of a sour kick!
The festival came to a close late Sunday night with a final, two-hour performance by Green Day, who not only played some of their biggest hits from American Idiot, but frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also teased the crowd by playing a bit "Iron Man" by Black Sabbath.
When We Were Young 2023 was the second annual installment of the festival since the event was first announced in January 2022.