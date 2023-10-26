Avril Lavigne, Lil Wayne, Redemption Whiskey and More Surprise Highlights From When We Were Young 2023

When We Were Young 2023 flooded millennials with nostalgia and brought them back to some of their favorite music moments of their young adult years.

The highly anticipated Las Vegas music festival featured Green Day, Blink-182, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, The Offspring and more emo, punk rock and pop punk bands of the '90s and 2000s. The music-packed weekend promised incredible performances, great drinks and good times to be had by all — and there were even a few surprises!