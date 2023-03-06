Avril Lavigne & Tyga Share Intimate Moment At Paris Fashion Show As Romance Rumors Heat Up
Avril Lavigne and Tyga aren't doing much to try and debunk romance rumors.
After being spotted together on a handful of occasions over the past several weeks, the two showed some affection for one another while sitting side-by-side at the Ottolinger fashion show in Paris on Monday, March 6.
While the duo kept neutral faces when posing for the cameras, a candid moment caught the rapper whispering something in the singer's ear, causing her to breakout into a huge grin.
For the shindig, Lavigne, 38, stuck to her signature grunge style, wearing a white button-down shirt plastered with black writing over it, a black and white plaid skirt and a pair of metallic and black booties. She upped the punk factor by adding black streaks to her blonde tresses.
The dad-of-one, 33, made his own fashion statement in a gray jacket lined with orange fur, gray pants and a pair of sunglasses.
As OK! reported, the twosome sparked dating buzz last month right after it was revealed she and musician Mod Sun, 35, ended their engagement, though an insider told an outlet the rapper had nothing to do with the split, as the exes were on the outs for months prior.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," one source told another publication of the stars, who became engaged in April 2022.
However, Mod Sun claimed otherwise, as the first day Tyga and the "Complicated" crooner were seen out together, the former's rep stated, "They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him."
The jaded guitarist subtly commented on the ordeal via a February 28 social media post.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken," he expressed. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back."
