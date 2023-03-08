Mod Sun 'Blindsided' & 'Absolutely Devastated' By How Quickly Ex-Fiancé Avril Lavigne Moved On With New Flame Tyga
Musician Mod Sun has reportedly "been down in the dumps" since Avril Lavigne called off their engagement last month, and an insider said her new romance with rapper Tyga is just rubbing salt in the wound.
According to the source, Mod Sun was "blinsided" by how quickly she moved on and is "absolutely devastated" by the ordeal.
Since the new couple has been parading around France for Paris Fashion Week, it's hard for Mod Sun, 35, to avoid seeing photos of the two, and the source said it feels like a slap in the face since the city is where he proposed to the "Complicated" singer, 38, last year.
Mod Sun addressed the breakup in an Instagram post, writing, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔."
Meanwhile, one insider told an outlet the split wasn't as sudden as fans may think, as the exes were "estranged" for months prior.
"They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things," explained the source.
Lavigne and Tyga, 33, first sparked dating rumors in late February, and though they didn't show any PDA on their multiple outings together, they finally confirmed they were more than friends by sharing a kiss earlier this week.
According to one insider, the pair knew each other for years before things heated up, and "since they had already built a foundation of friendship, it was an organic transition to something more."
"Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected," the source spilled to Us Weekly. "They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry."
The two also shared a weird connection, as the Canadian star's ex Brody Jenner is the half-brother of Kylie Jenner, Tyga's ex-girlfriend.
