Ayesha Curry flaunted her curves in a green micro bikini during a beach getaway with her best friend.

In a new Instagram post , the cookbook author and entrepreneur gave fans a peek into her tropical escape. Curry rocked a tiny green latex bikini that showed off her toned figure, putting her abs and curves on full display.

In one sun-soaked shot, the mom-of-four reclined on a beachside boulder, wearing bold green sunglasses and a choker to match her suit. For her pose, she threw one arm above her head as she closed her eyes.

“🌴 Adventures with my bestie since 1990,” she captioned the pics, giving a sweet shout-out to her longtime friend and stylist Sheraine Robinson.

The duo twinned in bikinis as they sipped drinks and played in the waves. Robinson wore a sky-blue set, while Curry continued to slay in green.

The Food Network star even showed off a fresh set of nails that matched her swimwear perfectly.