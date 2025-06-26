or
Ayesha Curry Sizzles in Tiny Green Bikini on Getaway With Her 'Bestie': Photos

ayesha curry green bikini bestie photos
Source: MEGA; @ayeshacurry/Instagram

Ayesha Curry flaunted her curves in a green micro bikini during a beach getaway with her best friend.

By:

June 26 2025, Updated 8:08 a.m. ET

Ayesha Curry is smoking hot!

In a new Instagram post, the cookbook author and entrepreneur gave fans a peek into her tropical escape. Curry rocked a tiny green latex bikini that showed off her toned figure, putting her abs and curves on full display.

In one sun-soaked shot, the mom-of-four reclined on a beachside boulder, wearing bold green sunglasses and a choker to match her suit. For her pose, she threw one arm above her head as she closed her eyes.

ayesha curry green micro bikini
Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram

Ayesha Curry wore a green bikini on vacation.

“🌴 Adventures with my bestie since 1990,” she captioned the pics, giving a sweet shout-out to her longtime friend and stylist Sheraine Robinson.

The duo twinned in bikinis as they sipped drinks and played in the waves. Robinson wore a sky-blue set, while Curry continued to slay in green.

The Food Network star even showed off a fresh set of nails that matched her swimwear perfectly.

Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram
Naturally, the compliments rolled in.

“4 babies where?? Body is teaaa 🔥,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Love the green!! And Heeeyyy @___raiiney girl 💞💞💞.”

A third gushed, “You look amazing love! The glow is real! ♥️.”

One more doubled down, writing, “Ayeshaaaaa Green is your Color 💚💚💚.”

ayesha curry game day meals steph
Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but rave over Ayesha Curry’s toned physique.

While the girls' trip was a way for her to escape, Curry always has her family on her mind.

In a recent interview, she shared how she helps husband Stephen Curry get game-day ready.

“For the majority of his career, I would make a game day pasta, and then the past five years, four years, that shifted because he altered his workout a little bit and needed different nutrients at different times,” she told People on Sunday, June 22. “And so now on game days when he's home, I make him breakfast, but then we skip the game day pasta. So things shifted.”

ayesha curry summer vacation style
Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram

The entrepreneur went on the trip with her best friend Sheraine Robinson.

At home, Ayesha caters to all kinds of tastebuds.

“My oldest son is the pickiest eater — my [6-year-old], Cannon. People told me, ‘There's always going to be one,’ and I was like so arrogant and was like, ‘There's no way,’” she joked. “But I have a mac and cheese kid. Is what it is!”

Ayesha, 36, and Steph, 37, share four children: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May 2024.

ayesha curry kids and parenting
Source: MEGA

Ayesha Curry recently talked about cooking for Stephen Curry on game days.

In terms of her own career, the restaurateur and lifestyle maven reflected on what it’s taken to get where she is today.

“It’s been tumultuous. It is a tough industry,” she admitted. “But at the same time, it's a beautiful industry, and I think anybody in hospitality knows how quickly your environment becomes your family. And so I think that part of it has surprised me the most, like how quickly people become family.”

She continued, “I honestly didn't realize how hard it was going to be, but I'm grateful for this experience and this journey. You know, I've said, Rome wasn't built in a day. Sometimes when you're playing Jenga, the tower falls, and then you rebuild it, and it's okay. And so I think [it's important] having that perspective, especially when it comes to hospitality and the restaurant industry.”

