Pregnancy Shocker: Steph and Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby No. 4
Steph and Ayesha Curry are expanding their family again!
The pair — who already share kids Riley, Ryan and Canon — revealed they are expecting baby number four in the Spring 2024 issue of the actress' Sweet July magazine.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again,'" Ayesha revealed. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."
The mom-of-three also opened up on "all the changes" that have come with her fourth pregnancy, from juggling her kids' schedules to pregnancy cravings include watermelon, Japanese peaches and sausage, egg and cheese McGriddles from McDonalds.
"So much is different this time. For one, I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before," she explained. "I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things."
"I’m also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don’t need as much from us," the 34-year-old continued. "Canon came up to me the other day and asked, 'Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?'"
"Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool," she gushed. "They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing."
"But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye. And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away," she said. "That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing — especially with it being my last pregnancy."
Raising three children has taught her a lot, but most of all, Ayesha shared she's learned that she needs to "trust herself."
"You can read a million books and take 1,000 classes, but the most important thing is your maternal instinct," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You’re always going to know what’s best for you and your child. And no one’s situation is the same," the television host noted. "The same way we’re unique individuals, we have unique parenting styles. I really do think it’s up to parents to determine what is best for their child."