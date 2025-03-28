NEWS Ayesha Curry Flaunts Slim Figure in Tiny Bikini to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday in Miami Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram Ayesha Curry showed off her toned figure in a tiny bikini while celebrating her 36th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram Ayesha Curry celebrated her 36th birthday in a micro animal print bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

In one shot, Ayesha, 36, rocked a bold animal-print bikini while posing on a yacht deck, accessorizing with a silver bikini chain and deep red lipstick. Another shot captured her looking away from the camera, highlighting her toned physique, sleek black hair and arm tattoos. She also included photos of the mouthwatering food from her party and sweet moments with loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments. section with praise. “Ayesha! 🔥😍 Four kids where?!! This pic just told me to keep going in the gym 😩,” one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another added, “The woman that you are! ❤️💥," while a third chimed in, “Aaaaayyyyyeeeee Ok Ayesha 🔥🔥🔥.” “Ayesha looks so good love this for her 🔥🔥😍,” a fourth wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ayeshacurry/Instagram The chef shared photos from the celebration, including one on a yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

But not everyone was convinced the photos were untouched as some eagle-eyed followers accused her of editing the shots. “Head/shoulder ratio is crazy,” one skeptic wrote. Another asked, “Why does it look so photoshopped?? Like her head doesn’t fit the body and her arms are the same size as the legs lol?? I’m confused.” A third commented, “She is gorgeous but she woulda looked even better without the photoshop. We love that you’re a baddie and a momma. EMBRACE THAT.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

However, a friend of Ayesha’s posted an unfiltered clip of her dancing on the yacht, proving she looked just as stunning in real life. Additional clips showed her partying with Stephen at a club and blowing out candles on her birthday cake.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @fabyoulush/Instagram Fans praised Ayesha Curry's stunning look, while some speculated she edited her photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, some fans rushed to her defense. “Is this what you call edited? She’s gorgeous and s--- 🙌🔥,” one fan wrote, while another added, “All natural beauty ❤️.” “Happy Birthday!!! You look great Mama!! 🎂🎉❤️,” a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @fabyoulush/Instagram Stephen Curry posted a heartfelt tribute, calling his wife the 'most caring and thoughtful person' he knows.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Stephen shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, posting solo shots of Ayesha alongside a sweet message. “Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know,” the renowned basketball player wrote.

Article continues below advertisement