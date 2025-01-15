Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Admits Their 6-Year-Old Son Canon Will 'Humble' Her 'Real Fast': 'He's at the Phase of Brutal, Innocent Honesty'

In a new interview, the mother-of-four — who shares kids Riley , 12, Ryan , 9, Canon , 6, and Caius , 7 months , with husband Steph Curry — revealed Canon tends to hit her with some hard truths.

Ayesha Curry said husband Steph Curry would introduce her to friends as 'an actress' when they met in college.

“My 6-year-old son will humble you real fast,” she dished. “He’s still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty.”

The Sweet July founder recalled: “He’s done this three times now: he’ll run in the kitchen and be like, ‘Mom, are you having another baby? Your belly looks big.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ Actually, I just lost three pounds. I don’t say it to him, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Dang, you got me again!’"