Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Admits Their 6-Year-Old Son Canon Will 'Humble' Her 'Real Fast': 'He's at the Phase of Brutal, Innocent Honesty'
Ayesha Curry has an unexpectedly harsh critic.
In a new interview, the mother-of-four — who shares kids Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Caius, 7 months, with husband Steph Curry — revealed Canon tends to hit her with some hard truths.
“My 6-year-old son will humble you real fast,” she dished. “He’s still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty.”
The Sweet July founder recalled: “He’s done this three times now: he’ll run in the kitchen and be like, ‘Mom, are you having another baby? Your belly looks big.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ Actually, I just lost three pounds. I don’t say it to him, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Dang, you got me again!’"
Elsewhere in the sit-down, Ayesha gushed over how Steph is still head-over-heels for her after almost 14 years of marriage.
“My husband always fills me with sweet nothings and compliments. He always makes me feel beautiful,” she said of the Olympic basketball player.
Though Canon can sometimes be unknowingly cruel about her appearance, her daughters make up for it by showering her with flattering remarks.
“My girls especially make me feel beautiful. They’re loaded with compliments, and that’s always such a cup filler-upper,” she gushed.
The Irish Wish star, 35, also discussed her diverse career, noting how she was pursuing acting full-time when she and the NBA star began their romance.
“I would love to act again,” she said about her film career. “You know, that’s how my husband met me; it was through acting. Well, he didn’t meet me that way, I suppose — we met when we were little kids — but when we started dating, I was actively acting in L.A., and him, coming from North Carolina, thought that was so cool."
The author added: “I remember him bringing me to his college and saying, ‘This is my girlfriend; she’s an actress.’ I want him to keep feeling that way; I’ve got to keep him on his toes! And now he’s the actor guy. But he’s also my biggest supporter in that space. He’s like, ‘Do it, do it!’”
The Haute Living’s inaugural Haute Beauty cover star additionally spoke about her history within the beauty industry, which inspired her to start her skincare brand.
“I would spend weekends at my mom’s salon, and on any given Saturday, she would have 10 to 12 clients. I would sit and answer the phones for her, watching clients come in and out. Oftentimes, a lot of them would come in frustrated or frazzled from whatever they were experiencing before they crossed the threshold into her basement salon... but they would leave entirely different people,” Ayesha remembered.
She explained, “What I would notice is that my mom wasn’t only making them feel beautiful on the outside, but she was also making them feel good on the inside, too.”
Haute Living interviewed Ayesha.