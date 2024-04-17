'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Shames Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist for Divorcing After 3 Months: 'Two Stubborn Old People'
The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was just as disappointed as every other Golden Bachelor fan when Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they're divorcing.
The reality star touched on the situation during a Wednesday, April 16, appearance on Sirius XM's The Happy Hour.
“Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long," the model 31, quipped of the pair's short marriage, "You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them."
"They put a stain on love and [Bachelor Nation] because it was the most wholesome … Like, it brought so much joy back to The Bachelor of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, [they] brought like joy and true love," noted the Florida native. "And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us."
Cameron wasn't surprised that their issue on where to live led to the duo's demise.
"My dad, he's old, he's set in his ways and he's single and he can't find anyone that wants to deal with the stuff he does," he spilled.
"Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave New Jersey, where she wants to live," continued the star. "Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn."
As OK! reported, Turner and his estranged wife shared the upsetting news on the Friday, April 12, episode of Good Morning America, where they both insisted they still care for each other.
"The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner explained. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."
While the pair confirmed it was their desire to live in different locations that caused the split, an insider told a news outlet the pair's loved ones knew "it was never going to work" between them despite going ahead with their January wedding.
"Things have been tough for months," the source confessed. "They’ve been fighting since right after the wedding."