Ben Higgins Reveals If He & Wife Jessica Clarke Have Baby Fever After 1 Year Of Marriage
Though it's only been one year since Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke tied the knot, it's safe to say that they won't be expanding their brood just yet.
"It comes and goes. There's moments where we'll see a baby playing in the park or a little kid being held by its mom or dad. She'll look at me and be like, 'I want one.' But then there are moments where it's like we're two years out. I guess it's really not up to me!" the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! prior to participating in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla. "I'm just kind of along for the ride. I don't know how long it will be, but I'd like to spend another year just being married. I love my wife and I like being around her. Once that year is up, then maybe we can plan for the future."
Since a lot of the Bachelor's stars pals are taking the next steps in their lives, it may influence him and Clarke. The duo recently got to meet Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's baby boy, Dawson, while in Rhode Island. "He is sweet and beautiful," the reality star gushes. "Once you see a friend have a kid, then it starts to make more sense, and you realize you can do it. It's exciting and different, but it still makes me nervous. It's not happening anytime soon. I have a golf tournament to play in before that happens!"
After being in a long distance relationship for years, Higgins and Clarke, who began dating in 2018, now live with each other in Colorado. Though the two have been together a long time, the Indiana native notes it's the first time they're with each other 24/7.
"Marriage isn't totally the same for us," he admits. "Now that I have my wife in the same city as me — let alone in the same house as me — it's a big change. The last year been incredible. It's been a lot of fun to have her alongside of me and to see her pursuing her work, as she's focused on skincare now. We have a really good time. It seems so simple, but we just have a lot of fun together. That is different because we haven't gotten to be around each other for the first couple years of our dating life."
Higgins notes that he will continue learning new things about the brunette beauty — and he hopes that "never stops."
"Sometimes I wake up in a really good mood and sometimes I don't. Now I can't get mad at myself and sit in my house alone and sulk — I have a partner that is affected by how I'm doing and feeling," he shares. "We also got a puppy and that has been a massive change in our life. It's not easy. It was a lot of late nights, and you don't know what they're feeling and thinking."
In the meantime, the handsome hunk is excited about participating in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions, which brings together some of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music — all while competing for a combined purse of $2 million.
"This is always an incredible event," he says. "I participated a few years ago, and I didn't know what to expect. Every year since has exceeded everything I've dreamt about. I've made a lot of friends here, and last year, my best friend Wells Adams was here with me, which was incredibly special."
"It's not often you get to play in something so incredible and then have one of your best friends in the world walking with you and playing alongside of you," he adds. "It's a family event for me. My parents come down, my wife will be here. My dad is my caddy and my mom is my moral support. It's extra special to do this."
One of the best parts about the day is that Higgins gets to interact with different celebrities. "You never know who you're going to play with!" he adds. "You wait and see who you get paired with the night before. The whole line-up is always incredible — from the professional golfers to the ladies in the LPGA. I've never met anybody that's been at this event who I haven't loved!"