Ben Higgins Reveals If He & Wife Jessica Clarke Have Baby Fever After 1 Year Of Marriage

Though it's only been one year since Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke tied the knot, it's safe to say that they won't be expanding their brood just yet.

"It comes and goes. There's moments where we'll see a baby playing in the park or a little kid being held by its mom or dad. She'll look at me and be like, 'I want one.' But then there are moments where it's like we're two years out. I guess it's really not up to me!" the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! prior to participating in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla. "I'm just kind of along for the ride. I don't know how long it will be, but I'd like to spend another year just being married. I love my wife and I like being around her. Once that year is up, then maybe we can plan for the future."