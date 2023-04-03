'Bachelor' Star Madison Prewett Gushes Over Her Marriage To Grant Troutt: 'It's The Best Time'

After being married for almost six months, Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt are in a good spot.

"It's been the best time so far. It's been so fun. He is truly my best friend in the whole world. We're so silly and laughing all the time. If someone had a camera in our house, they would think we're crazy. We're always having so much fun. Even with all of the adventures of home owning, it's amazing to know you have your person to figure things out with — and whatever pop up, you can face it together," the 27-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her newest collection with Cupshe, Cupshe x Madison, which drops on Monday, April 3.