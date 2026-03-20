'Bachelorette' star JoJo Fletcher would 'support' husband Jordan Rodgers 'no matter what' if he decided to compete on 'The Traitors.'

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JoJo Fletcher isn’t eager to jump back into reality television, but if husband Jordan Rodgers wanted to, she wouldn’t be opposed. In an exclusive interview with OK! to celebrate her new DIFF Eyewear collection, the former Bachelorette star, 35, gave the retired football player her stamp of approval should he decide to compete on The Traitors.

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been married for nearly three years.

“I don’t think he’s ever seen an episode in his life…he doesn’t have much time to watch all those shows, but I would support him no matter what if he wanted to do it, of course,” she expressed of her husband of nearly three years. After Fletcher starred on The Bachelorette in 2016, she was asked to be on Dancing With the Stars but was ordered to turn down the opportunity, despite her eagerness to be a part of the franchise. “I’m not a great dancer. But at the time, it was when former Bachelors or Bachelorettes weren’t allowed to go on the shows, kind of this weird thing,” she recalled. “Now, they always go on it, but 10 years ago, it was a little different. I would’ve loved to do that because it would have pushed me outside of my comfort zone, not because I’m good at dancing whatsoever.”

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Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram Jordan Rodgers was JoJo Fletcher's final rose on 'The Bachelorette.'

With her desire to dance in the past, Fletcher is eyeing potentially reuniting with hosting gigs in the future. “For me, the exciting part of reality TV is doing what I got to do, hosting shows. Jordan and I got to do that together on a number of different shows, and I fell in love with that kind of work, being on the other side of it, on the producing side of it or hosting,” she explained. “If that opportunity came around again, I would absolutely love to do that. But I don’t know what’s ahead of me. I’ve got a new daughter. I’m working.”

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JoJo Fletcher Opens Up About First 3 Months Of Parenting Newborn Daughter

Source: @joelle_fletcher/Instagram JoJo Fletcher gave birth to her first child in December 2025.

Fletcher gave birth to her first child, daughter Romy, on December 23, 2025. Lately, her schedule has been packed with duties as a new mom. “Oh my word, [it’s just] been a whirlwind. The best few months…I can’t tell if it feels like I’ve had her longer or shorter [than three months], or if the time is moving faster or slower, but it’s just been amazing. There’s the trenches you’re in, but there’s also the newborn bliss. It’s the greatest thing I’ve done in my entire life, the greatest privilege I’ve ever had,” she gushed.

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Source: MEGA JoJo Fletcher was the Bachelorette in 2016.

The TV personality has struggled to find time to be “present” with her daughters as a “working mom.” “Just figuring out your new normal, new routine, things have to be a lot more flexible. I’m usually a routine person, but typical routine kind of goes out the door when you have a newborn, and that’s totally okay,” she explained. Fletcher is grateful for Rodgers’ help and never feels like she’s alone in parenting. “Jordan is like my right hand. We literally do everything together, and I feel so blessed and fortunate that I get that,” she exclaimed. “He’s in his off-season right now for work, so the timing of having our daughter really worked out for us. I mean, we do the whole thing. I’m feeding her, I hand her to him, he does the burp, he hands her back. It’s just been so fun to do everything together with her the past few months. He’s the best.”

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JoJo Fletcher Launched Sunglasses With DIFF Eyewear

Source: DIFF Eyewear JoJo Fletcher first collaborated with DIFF Eyewear 10 years ago.

Aside from mom duties, Fletcher is thrilled to be reuniting with DIFF Eyewear for a new collection, 10 years after their initial collaboration.

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