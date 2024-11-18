JoJo Fletcher Is 'Excited' to Start a Family With Husband Jordan Rodgers: 'The Next Step for Us'
Now that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been married for over two years, they're ready to next step in their relationship: having kids!
"We’re really excited about starting a family — whenever that obviously does happen for us, but it is just the next step for us, and I think we're both at the place. I think Jordan was ready so long ago, so now that we're both kind of in that same head space, I'm excited for it," the star, 34, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new special holiday collection with Cupshe.
After meeting during Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, the two have been inseparable since — though there have been some ups and downs along the way.
"We’re happier than we ever have been, but I think that has to do with the work we put into our relationship early on when it was more challenging right after the show. The commitment to always continue to understand each other's perspectives (even when it's hard) and to compromise I think is huge in a relationship. Also remembering to spend quality time together while doing things you really enjoy with one another," she admits.
"We’ve definitely grown a lot since we first got together. In the beginning, we were navigating life in the public eye, which came with its own set of challenges. But over time, we’ve learned how to communicate better and support each other through everything, both personally and professionally. I think the biggest change is that we’re much more in sync now — we know how to balance our individual goals while also building a life together. It’s been a journey, but it’s made us stronger as a couple," she continues of what makes their romance work.
Now that other couples are hoping to find their other half on the ABC reality show — or other reality shows in general — the fashion guru wants others to "focus on building a real, solid foundation beyond what everyone else sees," she says. "Life after the show can feel like a whirlwind, but you have to prioritize each other and put in the work to create a relationship outside of the cameras. Communication and finding normalcy together are key — it’s about making your life together feel real and sustainable."
Since the two, who got married in May 2022, are constantly on the go, they make sure to always have a date night or run errands together.
"This time of the year is the busiest time for both of us so any extra time that we get to spend with each other, we take it! I travel with Jordan for work whenever I can just to support him because he’s always joining me on my crazy adventures. When we’re home we’ve found that putting date nights on the calendar and committing to it makes a big difference!" she shares.
In the meantime, before the holiday season is in full swing, the Texas native is thrilled to be partnering with Cupshe again.
"The creative process with Cupshe is always so fun! When we co-designed the Soul Space collection, they made everything extremely seamless," Fletcher, who also serves as Cupshe’s spokesperson of the year, notes. "It was the same this time around. We bounced ideas back and forth, and they really let me be hands-on in shaping the collection. We worked together to make sure every piece felt unique and special but still fit within the Cupshe aesthetic. Their team is incredibly collaborative, and that makes the entire design journey so enjoyable."
This time around, the brunette beauty worked on The Party Collection, which features a range of sweaters, dresses, skirts, pants, and coats in sizes XS-XL. There are 23 festive looks with prices ranging from $23.99 to $99.99.
From chic pieces for casual gatherings to bold, sophisticated styles for evening celebrations, there is something for everyone.
"It’s hard to pick just one, but I’d have to say the Red Wine Square Neck Sequin Maxi Dress is my favorite. It’s incredibly flattering and adds just the right amount of sparkle while keeping it elegant and sophisticated. The fit is impeccable, and the way it hugs your body feels so luxurious. It’s one of those dresses that makes you feel instantly confident the moment you put it on!" she says of one of her favorite looks.
"For a holiday line, the most important thing was for all of the pieces to feel elevated and chic. Sequins were definitely a must, but I wanted to make sure they were done in a way that felt sophisticated rather than over the top. We also made sure to have rich textures like satin, velvet, and knitwear for that cozy, winter vibe, while adding in some bolder colors to give people options whether they’re feeling festive or more neutral. With this collection, there really is something for everyone!" she adds.
Since Fletcher's holiday style is all about "feeling festive but comfortable," she wanted the designs to stand out and make people feel more daring than ever.
"I think the holidays are a perfect excuse to go a little bolder, whether that’s with sparkly details, rich textures, or vibrant colors. For this Cupshe holiday collection, I wanted to create pieces that bring that same vibe — whether it's a cozy yet chic sweater for family gatherings or a show-stopping dress that makes you feel confident at any event! It’s about having those go-to pieces that make you feel amazing," she says. "What I love most about Cupshe is their ability to blend high-quality fashion with affordability. They really understand the importance of making women feel confident and beautiful in what they wear, without breaking the bank. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how they pay attention to detail and listen to what customers want, which makes each collaboration so meaningful and exciting for me."
She concludes, "My style has definitely matured since my Bachelorette days! I used to gravitate toward trends, but now I focus more on timeless pieces that I feel like my best self in. I think my experience on the show taught me a lot about confidence, and that’s something I try to bring into every collaboration. Not to mention, as I have gotten older I firmly believe comfort is KEY to feeling your best and you don't have to sacrifice style to feel great in what you are wearing. With the Cupshe line, I’ve chosen pieces that reflect this evolution — outfits that are bold, fun and comfortable but also wearable for years to come."