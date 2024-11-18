JoJo Fletcher Is 'Excited' to Start a Family With Husband Jordan Rodgers: 'The Next Step for Us'

Now that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been married for over two years, they're ready to next step in their relationship: having kids!

"We’re really excited about starting a family — whenever that obviously does happen for us, but it is just the next step for us, and I think we're both at the place. I think Jordan was ready so long ago, so now that we're both kind of in that same head space, I'm excited for it," the star, 34, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new special holiday collection with Cupshe.