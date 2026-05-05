'She Does Not Like Him at All': Bad Bunny's 'Awkward' Hug With Ex Kendall Jenner's Mom Kris at 2026 Met Gala Goes Viral — Watch
May 5 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Though it's unclear if Bad Bunny and ex Kendall Jenner spoke when they both attended the 2026 Met Gala, cameras caught an awkward interaction with the singer and the model's mom, Kris Jenner.
In a viral clip from the Monday, May 4, NYC event, the Grammy winner — who was unrecognizable dressed as an elderly man — was walking by the momager when he stuck out his arm to give her a one-arm hug.
Bad Bunny and Kris Jenner Cross Paths at Met Gala
Kris, 70, reciprocated by giving his arm a hug and patting it a few times before he walked away.
The "Tití Me Preguntó" vocalist, 32, also said a few words to Kim Kardashian, 45, who flashed a smile while standing next to her mother.
Social media users found the interaction "awkward," with one person declaring, "Kris does not like him at all LOL."
"That was the most uncomfortable hug I have seen 🤣🤣🤣," another individual commented online.
Others thought the weirdness of the moment may have been due to the singer's disguise.
"That was an awkward hug, I don’t think she immediately recognized him," someone said, while another assumed, "Kris did not know who that was."
When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split?
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Kendall, 30, and Bad Bunny dated for several months in 2023 and were rumored to have a brief reunion in 2024.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."
"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the insider continued.
The Model's Family 'Still Thinks Highly of Him'
The source claimed there wasn't "any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."
"Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him," the insider added. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."
Is Kendall Jenner Single?
As OK! reported, rumors swirled last month that Kendall was secretly seeing actor Jacob Elordi, 28, after allegedly being set up by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 28.
Sources claimed the new lovebirds were caught making out at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after-party in April.