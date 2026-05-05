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'She Does Not Like Him at All': Bad Bunny's 'Awkward' Hug With Ex Kendall Jenner's Mom Kris at 2026 Met Gala Goes Viral — Watch

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Source: mega

Bad Bunny had an awkward run-in at the 2026 Met Gala.

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May 5 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

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Though it's unclear if Bad Bunny and ex Kendall Jenner spoke when they both attended the 2026 Met Gala, cameras caught an awkward interaction with the singer and the model's mom, Kris Jenner.

In a viral clip from the Monday, May 4, NYC event, the Grammy winner — who was unrecognizable dressed as an elderly man — was walking by the momager when he stuck out his arm to give her a one-arm hug.

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Bad Bunny and Kris Jenner Cross Paths at Met Gala

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Source: @cnn/tiktok

Bad Bunny greeted Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Met Gala.

Kris, 70, reciprocated by giving his arm a hug and patting it a few times before he walked away.

The "Tití Me Preguntó" vocalist, 32, also said a few words to Kim Kardashian, 45, who flashed a smile while standing next to her mother.

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Photo of Fans thought Kris Jenner didn't seem too happy to see her daughter's ex.
Source: mega

Fans thought Kris Jenner didn't seem too happy to see her daughter's ex.

Social media users found the interaction "awkward," with one person declaring, "Kris does not like him at all LOL."

"That was the most uncomfortable hug I have seen 🤣🤣🤣," another individual commented online.

Others thought the weirdness of the moment may have been due to the singer's disguise.

"That was an awkward hug, I don’t think she immediately recognized him," someone said, while another assumed, "Kris did not know who that was."

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When Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split?

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Photo of The singer and Kendall Jenner dated for less than a year in 2023.
Source: vogue

The singer and Kendall Jenner dated for less than a year in 2023.

Kendall, 30, and Bad Bunny dated for several months in 2023 and were rumored to have a brief reunion in 2024.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight in December 2023. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the insider continued.

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The Model's Family 'Still Thinks Highly of Him'

Photo of An insider said the stars knew their relationship wasn't going to be serious when they first got together.
Source: mega

An insider said the stars knew their relationship wasn't going to be serious when they first got together.

The source claimed there wasn't "any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

"Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him," the insider added. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

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Is Kendall Jenner Single?

Photo of The model has sparked romance rumors with Jacob Elordi.
Source: mega

The model has sparked romance rumors with Jacob Elordi.

As OK! reported, rumors swirled last month that Kendall was secretly seeing actor Jacob Elordi, 28, after allegedly being set up by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 28.

Sources claimed the new lovebirds were caught making out at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after-party in April.

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