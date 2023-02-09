Offering Support? Priscilla Presley Lunches With Troubled Star Bam Margera After Lisa Marie Presley's Death — Pics
How's this for an unexpected duo? On Tuesday, February 7, Jackass alum Bam Margera revealed he was hanging out with none other than Elvis Presley's widow, Priscilla Presley.
The dad-of-one, 43, who's friends with her son, Navarone Garcia, 35, posted footage from their day on Instagram.
In a post shared to one of Margera's two accounts, the matriarch, 77, was "watching" videos of his 5-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, and Margera shared a clip of Presley wishing the tot a happy birthday.
"Even though its late it’s the thought that counts💜," he captioned the latter video.
The MTV star and Garcia appeared to get together that same day as well, with the famous offspring captioning their selfie, "Had an awesome day with @bam__margera so excited for the things to come!!!"
Their gathering comes at a tough time, as Presley is mourning the sudden death of daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed on January 17.
Meanwhile, Margera, who has struggled with addiction for years, is allegedly in the midst of another bender after fleeing rehab multiple times last year.
- Bitter War: Lisa Marie Presley 'Estranged' From Mom Priscilla For LAST 8 YEARS
- Priscilla Presley Calls Out Mystery 'Individual' Who 'Bought Their Way Into The Family' Following Lisa Marie Presley Will Drama
- Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Is 'Taking Charge' In 'The Whole Family Estate' As Drama Over Late Star's Will Heightens: Source
Earlier this month, pal Steve-O wrote but deleted a heart-wrenching social media comment after Margera shared a weird post accusing him of being a fake friend.
"Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with a chance to spend another day or two with him – then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this," he wrote. "I hope you understand how awful that is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Steve-O, 48, explained he brought Margera on tour with him in "hopes" he would have a realization and "choose recovery," but so far, that hasn't been the case.
"I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery. I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice," he added. "You’re dying brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you."
Lisa Marie also struggle with addiction, and as OK! reported, she started taking painkillers and opioids prior to her death.