Priscilla Presley Rips Bam Margera Apart, Claims She Never Gave Him One Of Elvis' Rings & Robes

Margera "came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," Presley told TMZ. "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."

She added, "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."