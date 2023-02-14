Priscilla Presley Rips Bam Margera Apart, Claims She Never Gave Him One Of Elvis' Rings & Robes
It looks like Priscilla Presley and Bam Margera will no longer be friends going forward.
Presley is mad the reality star is spreading lies, claiming she gave him one of Elvis' rings and robes, even though she didn't.
Presley, 77, clarified the rumors and said her son Navarone Garcia never gifted him one of the late singer's personal items. Instead, Garcia asked his mother if a "new friend" could come over to visit, but she had no idea who the Jackass alum, 43, was.
Presley didn't think Margera would "post photos and false stories" about his visit.
Margera "came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," Presley told TMZ. "Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent."
She added, "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched. I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything."
As OK! previously reported, Margera and Presley dined together following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.
In one of the clips, the matriarch was "watching" videos of his 5-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf.
"Even though its late it’s the thought that counts💜," he captioned the clip.
"Had an awesome day with @bam__margera so excited for the things to come!!!" Garcia wrote at the time.
The MTV star has been trying to stay sober over the years, and Presley hopes he "gets the help he needs and does what is right."