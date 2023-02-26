OK Magazine
Bam Margera 'Very Disappointed' By Estranged Ex Nicole Boyd's Claims He Acted 'Inappropriately' Around Their Son: 'No One Knows My Side Of The Story'

Feb. 26 2023

Bam Margera isn't happy with his soon-to-be ex-wife's claims regarding his behavior around their child in her most recent legal filing.

Nicole Boyd petitioned the court for legal separation and requested full custody of their young son, Phoenix, in order to "protect herself and their son" after she allegedly witnessed the Viva la Bam star intoxicated and acting "inappropriately" around the 5-year-old.

"I am very disappointed about what Nikki and her lawyer have said about me publicly as a father," he captioned a family photo of the three of them to his secondary Instagram account on Wednesday, February 22.

"I love my son more than anything in this world. I have in fact been supporting my son," he continued. "No one knows my side of the story which makes me sad. But hopefully one day they will.💔"

The Jackass alum has also reportedly been replying to random social media users in comments sections of several posts, slamming his ex for her alleged lack of gratitude to him amid their split.

"I bought her a car in Petaluma and gave her 10 grand in ones, she still couldn't just say thanks Bam," he wrote in one comment per an outlet. "She drove me to drink two weeks ago. I am better now."

Boyd filed the court documents asking for the separation and physical custody of their son on Wednesday, February 15. As OK! previously reported, only two days later, Margera was spotted partying with dancers at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas on both Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18.

The embattled MTV personality was photographed sporting a casual 'fit in a black t-shirt and jeans as he posed between a blonde and a brunette, as a redhead with tattoos bent forward in front of them.

Margera's latest personal drama comes after months of battling with health problems and substance abuse issues that have had him in and out of rehab throughout 2022.

TMZ reported Margera's comment about giving Boyd money.

