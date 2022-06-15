'Jackass' Alum Bam Margera Reported Missing After Fleeing Rehab Center — But Is Active On Instagram

Margera also reported told the manager that he was going to check himself into a different facility.

However, it seems like Margera is still active on Instagram. "MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor.🤘💜#fuCKYeah," he wrote via Instagram.

Of course, people couldn't help but write sweet notes to him. One person said, "So so happy to see this man," while another added, "Step by step!! You can do it!! #doitfordunn."

A third person added, "Keep fighting the good fight Bam."

In mid-May, it seemed like Margera was in a better place, as told TMZ that he was going to continue to attend outpatient treatment classes.