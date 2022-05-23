bam margera breaks bones in skateboarding incident but refuses pain meds

Despite doing better than ever on his road to recovery, Bam Margera physically took a tumble that landed him in a cast.

The stunt performer broke his wrist and dislocated his elbow in a skateboarding accident. And while Margera's arm bent backwards and bones nearly broke through his skin, as TMZ reported, he won't be taking any pain medication in his recovery.

Margera told the publication he sustained the injury right after he tried doing a stunt he hadn't done in over a year. The skateboard stunt gone wrong occurred during a 30-minute break he had from his AA meeting across the street from the skatepark.