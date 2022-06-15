The Sad Downfall Of 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera: How Reality TV Destroyed 6 Other Celebrities

If you ever tuned into MTV during the early 2000s, there's no doubt you know who Bam Margera is. Having starred in Jackass, its countless movies and his own series Viva La Bam, the skateboarder, 42, captivated audiences with his gnarly pranks and dangerous stunts, but throughout his heyday, he was in and out of rehab and struggled with his mental health, as well as substance and alcohol abuse.

He's been involved in multiple physical altercations, and though he seemed to be on the right path recently — this past March, he marked one year of sobriety — he was just declared missing after fleeing a court-ordered rehab program.