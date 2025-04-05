Barack Obama Makes Surprising Confession About His Marriage to Michelle: 'I Was in a Deep Deficit'

In 2023, Barack made a similar comment about his relationship with the former First Lady since leaving the Oval Office. "Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her," he told CBS Mornings.

Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992. The couple of over 30 years met in 1989 when Michelle was assigned to mentor him at a Chicago law firm.

When asked how she was proposed to, the former leading lady told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that she and Barack were in the middle of an argument when he popped the question.