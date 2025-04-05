Barack Obama Makes Surprising Confession About His Marriage to Michelle: 'I Was in a Deep Deficit'
Barack Obama spilled the tea on what’s helped his marriage with Michelle Obama since leaving the White House.
On Thursday, April 3, the former president spoke with Steven Tepper, president of Hamilton College, where he said his relationship with Michelle has progressively improved for several different reasons.
“I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” Barack told Steven when asked about how his life has been since serving two consecutive terms.
The former world leader explained how he’s tried to keep Michelle engaged by doing different things to spice up their marriage. “So l have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by occasionally doing fun things,” the 63-year-old stated.
In 2023, Barack made a similar comment about his relationship with the former First Lady since leaving the Oval Office. "Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her," he told CBS Mornings.
Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992. The couple of over 30 years met in 1989 when Michelle was assigned to mentor him at a Chicago law firm.
When asked how she was proposed to, the former leading lady told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert that she and Barack were in the middle of an argument when he popped the question.
“We were at a celebrating dinner that he had passed at the OAB. So, it was a celebratory dinner and he started to fight!” Michelle exclaimed. “So, I also rebut, because I am a lawyer and I have points to clarify. I was focused on my argument and dessert came to us. The waiter put the plate in front of me with a little box and, in the middle of my speech, I was like, 'What?!' He opened the little box and said, 'Now this will shut you up.’”
Though Barack has been actively working on their marriage, the couple recently made headlines for potentially getting a divorce.
Meghan McCain revealed on her “Citizen McCain” podcast earlier this year that several journalists have inside information about the power couple separating. “I have been hearing this rumor that the Obamas are getting a divorce by reputable people… serious journalists," she claimed.
Following the speculation, Michelle spoke about the “uncertainties” she and her husband have dealt with. “People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years in the White House, but beyond? Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way, a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip,” she said on her “IMO” podcast.