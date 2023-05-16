Barack Obama Reacts to Wife Michelle's Hilarious Confession About Not Being Attracted to Him for 10 Years
There appears to be truth behind Michelle Obama's shocking confession about her early marriage to Barack Obama.
One year after the former First Lady admitted that there was a ten year window in their marriage that she "couldn't stand" her husband, the former POTUS doubled down on her claim.
During a sit-down interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, Barack was asked whether he's back in Michelle's good graces, leading him to respond that "it sure helps to be out of the White House."
He also credited their happier marriage to their ability to spend "a little more time" together now that he's no longer the Leader of the Free World.
"What also helps though, about children... Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four," the 61-year-old continued, referring to the couple's two children: Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. "And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father I was, the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal."
Barack joked: "Now that they're doing good, she's a little more forgiving of my flaws."
"What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did OK as a dad.' And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles," he continued to dish of their marriage.
Back in December 2022, Michelle aired out the couple's early marital struggles while joining Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez on a panel with Revolt TV.
Explaining that they faced their greatest hurdle when their kids were young and Barack was beginning his political career, Michelle said: "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."
"We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever," she candidly said while recalling the animosity between the couple. "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years — we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30."
ET reported on Barack's response to Michelle's revelation.